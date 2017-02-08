× Free dog vaccinations at Indy Humane Animal Welfare Center for local residents

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This is great news for dog owners! A new program will let you get free vaccines for your pup!

Hoosiers who live in ten target zip codes are eligible for the free vaccines courtesy of the Eiteljorg Museum.

Dog owners must bring an ID to confirm residency in one of ten zip codes: 46203, 46201, 46221, 46241, 46222 ,46218, 46227, 46226, 46219, and 46205.

They will be given out at the Indy Humane Animal Welfare Center located at 456 N Holmes Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222.

They will give out the vaccines on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays starting March 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can call 317-602-3423 for more information.