Franklin man sentenced in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured three people

FRANKLIN, Ind.– A Franklin man is behind bars after pleading guilty in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured three people in January 2016.

Will Slinger pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury. Each count carries a sentence of two-and-a-half years.

The judge handed down the maximum sentence: 7.5 years. However, Indiana state law puts a cap on the prison term in this case. Slinger will spend four years in prison, followed by 3.5 years of probation.

He will also be required to enter into a substance abuse rehabilitation program.

Slinger was arrested in April 2016 after detectives released a surveillance photo of an SUV connected to the case. An anonymous tip led authorities to him, who was arrested but then released on $300 bond just hours later.

Investigators said Slinger was traveling at a high rate of speed in his SUV before hitting a 2004 Mecury Grand Marquis just before noon. The impact sent the Mercury into oncoming traffic, where it collided with a 1996 Buick. Slinger then fled the scene, said police.

According to the probable cause, it was surveillance video that cracked the case.

Slinger’s case was fast-tracked after drug overdose a couple weeks ago. Another factor was his criminal past, which includes prior convictions in two other OWI crashes.

One of those crashes, in 2005, killed April Mulry. Her widower was in the courtroom Wednesday.