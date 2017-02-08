× Accident report says driver of Tesla had BAC of .21 before fiery Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman behind the wheel of a Tesla involved in a fiery crash in November had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

Casey Speckman’s blood-alcohol tested at 0.21 percent, according the accident report released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and obtained by our media partners at the IndyStar. That’s more than twice the state’s legal limit of 0.08.

Speckman, 27, was behind the wheel of the electric car when it crashed. She and her passenger, Kevin McCarthy, 44, both died. McCarthy, the owner of the vehicle, had a BAC of 0.17 percent, the IndyStar reported.

McCarthy’s 2015 Model S crashed into a tree and parking garage near Illinois and 16th streets before exploding in the early morning hours of Nov. 3.

The vehicle caught fire and left a trail of debris longer than a football field. Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters who arrived at the scene said the battery cells exploded and went off “almost like projectiles.” The numerous fires from the battery cells delayed firefighters’ efforts to reach the victims, IFD said.

The lithium ion batteries also burn very hot, meaning it took “copious amounts of water” for crews to put out the fires.

Investigators said the large debris field indicated that the Tesla was likely going at a high rate of speed but were still trying to determine approximately how fast the car was going before impact.

Speckman was pronounced dead at the scene. McCarthy was eventually pulled from the car and taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined that Speckman died from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries due to the crash. McCarthy died from blunt force trauma to the head and extremities. Their deaths were ruled accidental.

McCarthy, a former FBI agent, was president and CEO of Case Pacer, an Indianapolis-based software company. Speckman, who was newly engaged, recently graduated from law school and worked at Case Pacer.