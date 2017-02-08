Circle City Industrial Complex offers space for businesses, unique spots for events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’re looking for a unique place to host an event or house your local business, consider the Circle City Industrial Complex.

Located at 1125 E. Brookside Ave. in Indianapolis, the complex near the intersection of Mass Ave and Brookside spans nearly half a mile on the near east side.

“It’s a production and fabrication incubator. It’s the market that hasn’t been served,” said Larry Jones, designer of the Circle City Industrial Complex.

4 Things You Need to Know about Circle City Industrial Complex Extending more than a half a million square feet, the Circle City Industrial Complex is home to a variety of your local favorites, including New Day Craft’s production site, Exodus Refugee, and Lick Ice Cream’s laboratory and production site.

Visitors can come to the building’s “First Friday” events each Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to get an art tour of a wide variety of artistic styles and showcases.

With a little TLC, warehouse spaces can make a stunning office, shop space, or venue.

Although this isn’t your typical venue, Yelp Indy hosted its annual White Night event sponsored by Downtown Indy Inc. at CCIC this past August. Yelpers raved about this “industrial chic” party.

The complex offers more than 540,000 square feet of office, warehousing and art studio space.

“One of the great advantages of this building is that we’ve got flexibility for spaces we’ve got available,” Jones said. “They start at 100, 500, 1,000 square feet. Go all the way up to 10,000.”

Jones said the idea is to help small business owners in central Indiana. Rent starts at $5.75 per square foot. If you cross Mass Ave, similar industrial and office space would triple to at least $15, Jones said.

“We offer businesses the ability with low rent and low overhead and the opportunity to be flexible with their growth,” Jones said.

Online reviews praise the unique, industrial concept for local businesses, according to Brittany Smith with Yelp Indy.

“There are so many other local businesses in here that understand that some of the struggles that businesses have and getting to work under one roof,” Smith said.

Onsite amenities include overhead doors, loading dock space and individual design build-out. Breweries like New Day Craft, Lick Ice Cream’s Laboratory and nonprofits like Exodus Refugee call the Circle City Industrial Complex their home base.

The complex is also an option for hosting events and parties, including Indy Winter Farmers Market and Yelp’s White Night.

