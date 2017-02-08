Click here to see school and business closings and delays
WEATHER ALERT: 1-3 inches of snow expected today; Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 11 p.m.

At least an inch of snow expected to fall in Indianapolis Wednesday evening

Posted 4:40 pm, February 8, 2017, by , Updated at 05:02PM, February 8, 2017
snowfall-map

We have a snow advisory in effect for the northern half of the state through 11 p.m. this evening. Light snow began this afternoon and will continue into the evening before ending. We can expect 1-2″ in Indianapolis. 2-3″ is likely north of I-70, with less than an inch likely south of I-70.

We’ll have dry weather Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 20s Thursday and in the 40s on Friday. A huge warm up will come our way this weekend with highs in 60s and a chance for rain and t-storms.

snow-update-2

We have not had measurable snow in Indianapolis in over a month.

snow-update-3

Our seasonal snow deficit continues to grow.

advisory

We have a snow advisory in effect for the this evening.

rpm1

Light snow is likely over southern Indiana by 7pm.

rpm2

Light snow will cover east central Indiana by 8pm.

rpm3

Snow will end across western Indiana by 9pm.

rpm4

Most of the snow will be over by 10pm.

snowfall-map

1-3″ of snow is likely across the region this evening.

dma-tonight-low-temperature

Low temperatures will fall into the teens overnight so icy spots will be likely Thursday morning.

regional-front-map1

Rain will develop late Saturday.

regional-front-map2

Rain and t-storms are likely on Sunday.

