Accumulating snow today, wind chills near zero tomorrow and back to the 60s this weekend

Snow rolls in today! Here is a timeline. Light snow will develop before noon, but there will not be any major travel impacts or accumulation expected before the lunch hour. Snow will increase in coverage and intensity from 1-4 p.m. There will be HEAVY bursts at times this afternoon which will reduce visibility and allow the snow to ACCUMULATE QUICKLY. We WILL have accumulation and very messy conditions by the 5 p.m. drive. Snow will taper off by midnight.

We can expect a WIDESPREAD 1-3" of snow through tonight for central Indiana. Most of this will accumulate BY and DURING the PM drive.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through 8 p.m. for northern Indiana, but we have included all of central in the 1-3" forecast.

We turn even colder tomorrow! We'll only reach a high of 25 and wind chills will be near 0 ALL DAY on Thursday.

We're right back in the 60s this weekend. Most of the daylight hours will be dry on Saturday. We'll get a couple of showers in here Saturday evening. Showers and thunderstorms will be WIDESPREAD on Sunday.