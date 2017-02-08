Accumulating snow today, wind chills near zero tomorrow and back to the 60s this weekend

Posted 6:35 am, February 8, 2017, by , Updated at 06:39AM, February 8, 2017

Snow rolls in today! Here is a timeline. Light snow will develop before noon, but there will not be any major travel impacts or accumulation expected before the lunch hour.  Snow will increase in coverage and intensity from 1-4 p.m. There will be HEAVY bursts at times this afternoon which will reduce visibility and allow the snow to ACCUMULATE QUICKLY.  We WILL have accumulation and very messy conditions by the 5 p.m. drive. Snow will taper off by midnight.

emoji-cast bottom-line latest-4km-12km-rpm-dma

We can expect a WIDESPREAD 1-3" of snow through tonight for central Indiana. Most of this will accumulate BY and DURING the PM drive.

170104-snow-forecast2

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through 8 p.m. for northern Indiana, but we have included all of central in the 1-3" forecast.

county-watch-winter

We turn even colder tomorrow! We'll only reach a high of 25 and wind chills will be near 0 ALL DAY on Thursday.

nam-20km-wind-chill-rpm-dma-w-plots

We're right back in the 60s this weekend. Most of the daylight hours will be dry on Saturday. We'll get a couple of showers in here Saturday evening. Showers and thunderstorms will be WIDESPREAD on Sunday.

wknd-at-a-glance ls-am-7-day

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s