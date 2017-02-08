Click here to see school and business closings and delays

2 critically injured in separate Indianapolis shootings

Posted 9:24 pm, February 8, 2017, by , Updated at 10:27PM, February 8, 2017
Scene of near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating two separate shootings that critically injured two people Wednesday night.

One shooting victim was found at a near north side gas station in the 3400 block of North Capitol Ave. Officers were called to the scene around 8:45 p.m.

Police say they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the leg and torso. That victim was then taken to Eskanzi Hospital in critical condition.

Sgt. Riddle says investigators are working to determine where the victim was shot. They plan to review surveillance video.

A second shooting victim was found in an east side apartment in the 3700 block of Forest Ave. Officers were called to investigate that shooting around 7:45 p.m.

Police believe two individuals shot this victim and fled the scene. This victim was also taken to Eskanzi Hospital in critical condition.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

