Lockdown lifted, police supervise dismissal at Zionsville schools following burglary investigation

Posted 2:23 pm, February 7, 2017, by , Updated at 02:52PM, February 7, 2017
Photo of Zionsville police car

Photo of Zionsville police car

Update (2:45 p.m.) — The lockdown has been lifted, and police are supervising student dismissal.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.– Three Zionsville schools are on lockdown while police investigate a nearby burglary.

Stonegate Elementary, Boone Meadow and Zionsville West Middle School are the schools currently on lockdown.

Everything is proceeding as normal inside the schools. Police will let them know when the lockdown can be lifted.

This story is developing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s