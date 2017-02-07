× Lockdown lifted, police supervise dismissal at Zionsville schools following burglary investigation

Update (2:45 p.m.) — The lockdown has been lifted, and police are supervising student dismissal.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.– Three Zionsville schools are on lockdown while police investigate a nearby burglary.

Stonegate Elementary, Boone Meadow and Zionsville West Middle School are the schools currently on lockdown.

Everything is proceeding as normal inside the schools. Police will let them know when the lockdown can be lifted.

This story is developing.