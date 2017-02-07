Snow expected in central Indiana Wednesday

Light snow will develop north of I-70 after the morning rush hour. Snow will spread south of I-70 after lunch time. Snow will continue into the evening before ending. We can expect about an inch in Indianapolis. 1-2" is likely north of I-70, with less than an inch likely south of I-70.

The high temperature on Tuesday was 62 degrees. That allowed the pavement to warm up and that will help minimize the snow's impact during the Wednesday evening rush hour.

We'll have dry weather Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 20s Thursday and in the 40s on Friday. A huge warm up will come our way this weekend with highs in 60s and a chance for rain and t-storms.

snow-update-2

Over a month has passed since Indianapolis has a 1" snowfall.

snow-update-3

We only had a third of our average seasonal snow.

bottom-line

Snow will develop across the state Wednesday.

rpm1

Light snow will start north of I-70.

rpm2

Snow will spread south of I-70 in the afternoon.

rpm3

Snow will continue into the evening before ending.

18z-4km-12km-snow-accum-rpm-dma-w-plots

Up to an inch of snow is likely for Indianapolis.

rpm4

We'll have a dry, cold Thursday.

regional-front-map1

Highs will be in the 40s with sunshine on Friday.

regional-front-map2

A warmer punch of air will push our highs into the 60s this weekend.

regional-front-map3

We'll have a chance for t-storms on Sunday.

