Severe storm potential today followed by accumulating snow on Wednesday

We are on quite the roller coaster ride of temperatures this week. We’ll see near record highs today. The old record is 66 (from 1925) and we’ll top out at 64. It will be accompanied with wind gusts over 30 mph outside of thunderstorms. We return to WINTER Wednesday and Thursday. In fact, wind chills on Thursday will be in the single digits and teen all day.

In addition to the wild temperatures, we have a SEVERE thunderstorm threat today.  A SLIGHT risk is posted for the I-70 corridor and south. If storms reach severe limits, damaging wind gusts would be the primary threat, but small hail will also be possible within storms.

We will keep shower and storm chances through the PM drive.

Wednesday the COLD air arrives! With that, SNOW is also likely.

We will see some accumulation by the evening commute on Wednesday. Around 1″ is expected north of Indy. South of Indy we’ll see less because rain will mix in at times.

We’re back in the 60s with thunderstorms this weekend.

