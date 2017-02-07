× Police searching for man who broke into vehicle in Carmel, used stolen credit cards at Indy stores

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are asking for help identifying a man accused of breaking into a vehicle and then using credit and debit cards stolen during the theft.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the theft happened between 11:30 p.m. on May 13, 2016, an 2:30 a.m. on May 14, 2016, in the 11100 block of Haverstick Road.

Police said the man broke into a vehicle and then proceeded to use stolen debit and credit cards to make purchases at various stores and gas stations in the Indianapolis area. Surveillance cameras captured an image of the man, who was driving a black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.