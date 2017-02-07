Police respond to 11 heroin overdoses over the weekend in Muncie; 4 people dead

Posted 10:38 am, February 7, 2017, by , Updated at 10:42AM, February 7, 2017
File photo

MUNCIE, Ind. – Eleven people suffered heroin overdoses over the weekend in Muncie, police say.

According to the Muncie Police Department, police responded to the overdoses from Friday through Sunday.

Police said there were five overdoses Friday, four Saturday and two more Sunday. In the end, four people died.

The coroner’s office said it would take four to six weeks to confirm if those individuals died as a result of overdoses.

