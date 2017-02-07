× Police: Man slashed tires on 10 cars in airport parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Some travelers returning to Indianapolis will come home to an unwelcome surprise after a man slashed multiple tires at the airport.

Daniel Geiger, 34, is accused of slashing tires at the Indianapolis International Airport.

He was reportedly found with a knife near cars in the economy parking lot on Monday morning just after midnight. Geiger led police on a short foot chase before he was apprehended.

Airport police found nearly ten cars with their tires slashed.

Geiger’s initial hearing is set for February 10.