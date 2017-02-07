× Pharmacy robbery suspect caught after police pursuit in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. – A robbery at a pharmacy led to a police chase in Anderson early Tuesday morning.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect robbed a CVS on Scatterfield Road near Anderson University around 4 a.m. A store employee called 911 and followed the suspect until officers arrived.

Anderson police pursued the suspect on I-69 southbound. Pendleton police used stop sticks to bring an end to the chase near mile marker 222.

The suspect was taken into custody. Anderson police are handling the investigation.