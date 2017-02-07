× Judge denies transitional program request from former IMPD officer David Bisard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Former IMPD officer David Bisard, who killed a man while driving drunk on-duty, will be staying in prison until his official release.

Bisard submitted paperwork to be released to a transitional program, but a judge denied that request this month.

The June release is still earlier than the family of Bisard’s victim, Eric Wells, thought he’d be free. In 2013, Bisard was sentenced to 13 years for the deadly crash that killed Wells and injured two others.

He was originally scheduled to be released on April 29, 2018. Since he has been in prison, Bisard has earned an Associates degree, which took a full year off of his sentence.

He also earned credit from the Department of Labor for vocation education and received an additional 183 days off his sentence. He also earned 90 days off the sentence for completing a substance abuse class.

Bisard’s final appeal was exhausted in June 2015, when the Indiana Supreme Court denied a review of his conviction.