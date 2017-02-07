× Investigation underway after white supremacist flyers found on IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Authorities at Indiana University in Bloomington have notified the FBI after white supremacist flyers were left on campus.

According to a statement from IU’s Provost and Executive Vice President Lauren Robel, the flyers were left on “office doors of faculty members of color or scholars of race and ethnicity.” She said the flyers were clearly meant to “intimidate, threaten, scare and provoke anger” on campus.

Robel said the university was working with IU police and had contacted the FBI about the flyers. The statement said a white supremacy group that took credit for the flyers also claimed it posted similar flyers at as many as 30 other colleges around the country.

From Robel’s statement:

Our university rejects all forms of racism, bigotry, and discrimination. These are in direct conflict with our core values and simply will not be tolerated. Our campus unequivocally rejects the cowardice and ugliness that this group’s action represents.

Robel described the posting of the flyers as an “abhorrent action” and pledged the university wouldn’t “be divided by cowards.”

She urged anyone who found the flyers or witnesses similar acts to call the IU Police Department at (812) 855-4111 or file a Bias Incident Report.