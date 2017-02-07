Indiana lawmakers propose bill creating scratch-off game to help veterans with PTSD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The mother of a former central Indiana basketball star who suffered a traumatic brain injury is pushing lawmakers to provide better care for veterans with the same condition.

Senate Bill 454, authored by Sen. Mike Delph (R), would create a lottery scratch-off game, and money from that would fund free treatment for vets with a traumatic brain injury or PTSD. One of the treatments that would be provided through the program is hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is said to enhance the body`s natural healing process by inhalation of 100-percent oxygen while in a total body chamber.

Former Columbus North standout Josh Speidel benefited from the therapy. After more than 50 treatments, Speidel is now a student at the University of Vermont and works out with the school`s basketball team.

His mother Lisa Speidel, along with medical professionals, and veterans groups testified in support of this pilot program at the statehouse this morning.