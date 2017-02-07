Downtown street construction creating traffic headaches for drivers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers traveling through downtown Indianapolis are feeling the effects of Pennsylvania Street being closed until February 16th for the installation of utilities for the new Pulliam Square development.

Most of the delays have been noticed for the A.M. rush hour according to officials. Drivers are encouraged to utilize either College Avenue or Meridian Street during this construction.

Those that do travel down Pennsylvania will only be able to get as far as Michigan Street before being forced to turn west and either continue south at Meridian or Capitol Avenue.