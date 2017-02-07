College student has close call with shooters on a crime spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A college student comes face to face with the men who shot at him and his car.

Around 1 o’clock Tuesday morning, Micheal Johnson was parked outside of his east side home. Johnson was alone and sitting in the driver’s seat when he saw two men approach his car.

“They were kind of looking in the car. I didn’t think they saw me so I sat up and they were ‘like my bad, my bad,’” explains Micheal Johnson, victim.

Johnson says not even 15 minutes later, the two men returned. This time the men had weapons and started shooting their guns. There’s a bullet hole through one of the car doors, a piece of plastic is covering the back window and glass pieces are all over the seats.

“I felt like my life was flashing before my eyes but also my other instinct was just to do what I could to stay alive and drove off as fast as I could. I just wanted to get out of the situation so I could keep my life, I’m 22. I’m young shouldn’t be dying this way,” explains Johnson.

When the shooting happened, Johnson was listening to gospel music. He was the director at his church and was preparing for rehearsal.

“You don’t have to steal something or rob anyone or shoot anyone. Go get a job, go to college, go do something with your life,” explains Johnson.

Hours after this crime was reported, IMPD arrested three men. Detectives believe they could be responsible for shooting Johnson’s car and other violent crimes that happened earlier on the city’s east side.

“I’m happy to be alive because if I would have stayed there two more seconds another bullet could’ve been pulled, I could’ve died,” explains Johnson.

Johnson goes to college out of state and had only been home in Indianapolis for a few days.

“I’ve heard about the violence that’s been in the city but to really experience it firsthand (it’s) senseless violence, I think it’s shaming,” explains Johnson.

IMPD is not releasing the names or mug shots of the three suspects arrested yet. Investigators are trying to connect to even more crimes.