CityWay’s bison statue goes missing from downtown location

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It seems someone helped CityWay’s bison roam away from its downtown location. The apartment management company believes someone stole the 5-foot-tall fiberglass statue and officials are asking the public to help them find it.

Becca Manolov, director of community relations for Buckingham Companies, the developer behind CityWay, noticed its absence shortly after the first of the year.

“I’m thinking some people were drunk and loaded it in the back of their truck, and it’s like sitting in a house somewhere in Fountain Square,” Manolov told the Indy Star.

The statue, which is part of Indiana “Bison-tennial” public art project celebrating the state’s 200th year, has stood in front of CityWay at Delaware and South since mid-December.

The company is especially disappointed with the disappearance, because officials planned to auction it off to benefit their Buckingham Foundation. They also were using the statue to promote their “love Indy” campaign, which sells T-shirts to raise money to prevent childhood hunger.

CityWay is taking a pretty lighthearted approach at searching for the bison, posting a missing flyer on Twitter and writing a blog post with the headline “Keep the CityWay Bison’s Memory Alive.”

MISSING: @CityWayIndy's bison has disappeared! Help us bring him home! pic.twitter.com/xoK5cV9Hjl — Buckingham Companies (@BuckinghamCo) January 19, 2017

The blog urges people to keep donating to the foundation. But, “In the meantime, if you do see him lying around, you know where to find us so we can bring him home.”