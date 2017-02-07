Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo lends support to Illinois boy badly beaten at middle school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. – An Illinois middle school student who’s recovering after being beaten by a classmate is getting some Major League support.

Henry Sembdner, a seventh grader at Kenyon Woods Middle School in South Elgin, is now out of a coma. He suffered facial fractures and brain injuries after being attacked at school Friday, according to WGN.

The student accused of attacking him was taken into police custody. The attack happened after Henry bumped into the other student; his head ended up hitting the floor.

As Henry recovers, he’s getting support from Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who tweeted about the case and said he would have tickets and batting practice passes waiting for him at Wrigley Field when he recovers.

Rizzo sent another tweet urging Henry’s fellow students to wear their Cubs gear to school Monday to show their support for him. Rizzo said he’d retweet photos of students who participated.

Heard you are a big @Cubs fan Henry. When you are better I have a couple tickets and BP passes waiting for you at Wrigley. #StayStrong https://t.co/VYDFPE9rY0 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 7, 2017

Heard Henry's school will be wearing @Cubs gear tom to show their support Wear ur gear & I'll RT pics.Let's all show our support #StayStrong — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 7, 2017

Henry’s mother said he’s been moved to a regular pediatric room and is eating, talking and reading all the “get well” cards he’s received.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page and a CaringBridge page to provide updates on his condition.