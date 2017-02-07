Accused ‘Grundy Crew’ member arrested days after acquittal in double murder

Posted 5:25 pm, February 7, 2017, by
John Means

John Means

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An accused “Grundy Crew” member who was found not guilty in a double murder last Wednesday was taken back to jail on drug charges Monday.

John Means was one of five people arrested when IMPD officers served a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of North Gray Street around 8:30 p.m.

Garnett Antell, Dominique McClendon, Michael Robinson and Paul Rose were also arrested after detectives found several types of narcotics, three guns and a large amount of cash.

All suspects were taken into custody on preliminary charges including dealing marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.

Means faced a jury twice for the killings of Julius Douglas and Carlos Jefferson in 2014. The first trial ended in a hung jury and Means was acquitted after the defense argued there were no weapons or evidence linking him to the crimes.

