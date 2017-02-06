Thieves shatter business door and steal cigarettes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Police are looking for two thieves who shattered the front door of a Franklin gas station and stole cigarettes.

Surveillance cameras inside the Phillips 66 gas station show a brick launched through the glass door. One of the thieves’ hands reaches through the hole and is seen trying to unlock the door. It takes two tries and then both masked thieves bust in the business.

“They had a plan in mind they were just trying to pick the right moment to do it,” said Adam Joseph, a detective with the Franklin Police Department.

The two thieves went straight behind the counter and shoved at least 20 packs of cigarettes in their pockets. The entire crime was less than a minute.

“I don’t know because they covered their faces. I don’t know who it is. I can’t blame anybody,” said Avtar Singh, gas station owner.

The burglary happened on Sunday January 29 around 2:45 in the morning, just a few hours after the store closed. A couple years ago, armed thieves hit the same gas station. An employee was held at gunpoint and the thieves stole cash from the register. An arrest was never made in that case.

Police believe these two recent thieves could be connected to other crimes in the area.

“I think they’ll catch them and put them in jail, and then they understand,” said Singh.

Police are asking anyone with information about this burglary to call 317-346-1100.