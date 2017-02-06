Severe weather threat for Tuesday

Posted 5:04 pm, February 6, 2017, by , Updated at 05:43PM, February 6, 2017
rpm4

Brace yourself for a major weather change. Our week started with sunny skies and a mild southerly breeze with highs in the 50s. An approaching storm system will push a warm front across the state overnight. This will cause our temperatures and our chances for rain to arrive. We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms over west central Indiana overnight.

Highs will be in low 60s on Tuesday ahead of the cold front. We’ll have a line strong storms move across the state by midday. There will be a slight risk for severe storms as this line crosses the state.The main severe weather threats with these storms will be lightning, small hail and damaging straight-line winds.

wttv-spc1

We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms, mainly over west central Indiana overnight.

rpm1

Rain and t-storms are likely overnight.

rpm2

Isolated severe storms will be possible.

rpm3

Rain is likely for the morning rush  hour.

wttv-spc2

We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms, mainly south of I-70, on Tuesday.

rpm4

A line of strong, possibly severe storms, is likely Tuesday morning.

rpm6

Behind the cold front much colder air will cause snow showers on Wednesday.

3-day-qpf

Heavy rain is likely over the next 48 hours.

regional-front-map1

We’ll have a sunny, cold Thursday.

regional-front-map2

Our work week will end with a dry Friday.

regional-front-map3

Rain and t-storms will develop on Saturday.

regional-front-map4

Rain and t-storms are likely on Sunday.

