Severe weather threat for Tuesday

Brace yourself for a major weather change. Our week started with sunny skies and a mild southerly breeze with highs in the 50s. An approaching storm system will push a warm front across the state overnight. This will cause our temperatures and our chances for rain to arrive. We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms over west central Indiana overnight.

Highs will be in low 60s on Tuesday ahead of the cold front. We’ll have a line strong storms move across the state by midday. There will be a slight risk for severe storms as this line crosses the state.The main severe weather threats with these storms will be lightning, small hail and damaging straight-line winds.

Rain and t-storms are likely overnight.

Isolated severe storms will be possible.

Rain is likely for the morning rush hour.

We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms, mainly south of I-70, on Tuesday.

A line of strong, possibly severe storms, is likely Tuesday morning.

Behind the cold front much colder air will cause snow showers on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is likely over the next 48 hours.

We’ll have a sunny, cold Thursday.

Our work week will end with a dry Friday.

Rain and t-storms will develop on Saturday.

Rain and t-storms are likely on Sunday.