× Severe storms possible followed by a BIG temperature drop and snow by Wednesday

It will be a mild Monday with increasing clouds. The sunniest part of the day will be the morning hours. After 2 pm shower chances will go up. Regardless of the rain, highs will get into the 50s.

By the PM drive we’ll have a few spotty showers around. Here is our Futureview model at 6pm.

There is a SLIGHT risk for severe storms southwest of us today.

That SLIGHT shifts and includes INDY and southern Indiana on Tuesday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible with damaging wind gusts and large hail as the primary threats.

Rain AND thunderstorms will become more widespread overnight and through the AM drive on Tuesday. That will be the WETTEST time from over the 36 hours. Thunderstorm chances will continue through Tuesday afternoon and then the COLDER air rolls in. Temperatures will be on quite the roller coaster ride this week. Temperatures will FALL throughout the day on Wednesday. We go from 64 Tuesday to 29 for the high on Thursday.

A few snow showers will be possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some light accumulation will be possible.

We warm back up into the 50s this weekend with rain and storm chances returning.