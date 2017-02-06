Proposed bill offers protection to anyone rescuing dog from hot car

Posted 4:26 pm, February 6, 2017, by
Curious dog

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bill proposed by Indiana lawmakers would give immunity to anyone trying to rescue an animal from a hot car.

Rep. Anthony Cook (R) authored House Bill 1085 which was presented to the House Committee on Judiciary today. The bill passed the committed with a 9-1 vote.

Currently in Indiana, you may be subject to legal action and civil liability for property damage if you break into a motor vehicle to save an animal.

House Bill 1085 would protect you from any charges so long as you call 911 or contact police first.

Currently, 25 states have laws that offer protection to animals in hot cars, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s