Proposed bill offers protection to anyone rescuing dog from hot car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bill proposed by Indiana lawmakers would give immunity to anyone trying to rescue an animal from a hot car.

Rep. Anthony Cook (R) authored House Bill 1085 which was presented to the House Committee on Judiciary today. The bill passed the committed with a 9-1 vote.

Currently in Indiana, you may be subject to legal action and civil liability for property damage if you break into a motor vehicle to save an animal.

House Bill 1085 would protect you from any charges so long as you call 911 or contact police first.

Currently, 25 states have laws that offer protection to animals in hot cars, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund.