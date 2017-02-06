Police confiscate drugs, gun during arrest of 17-year-old suspect outside Indianapolis club

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a 17-year-old on drug and gun charges early Sunday morning outside a club.

Police received information that two rival group would be at Limelight Indy in the 5100 block of West 38th Street. Concerned that the groups could threaten public safety, IMPD District and Covert Operations deployed to the area around 3 a.m.

One of the officers noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view inside one of the vehicles. Another officer spotted what looked like a handgun protruding from underneath the driver’s side seat.

As officers were waiting for the driver of the car, a group of people ran out of the club after a fight broke out inside. Officers waited for the driver of the car to return and then approached, announcing themselves and taking the suspect into custody.

Police retrieved a handgun and 25 grams of what appeared to be cocaine from inside the vehicle. They also said the 17-year-old suspect was in possession of what appeared to be marijuana.

Police arrested the juvenile on several charges, including dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

The suspect is currently charged as a juvenile. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision.