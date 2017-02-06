Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft has won 5 rings, but 1 belongs to Vladimir Putin

Posted 7:01 pm, February 6, 2017, by , Updated at 07:20PM, February 6, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Robert Kraft (left) shake hands during a meeting with other American businessmen in St. Petersburg, 25 June 2005. (Photo by ALEXANDER NIKOLAYEV/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Robert Kraft (left) shake hands during a meeting with other American businessmen in St. Petersburg, 25 June 2005. (Photo by ALEXANDER NIKOLAYEV/AFP/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — Of the five Super Bowl rings Robert Kraft has earned as owner of the New England Patriots, one of them has an unlikely owner: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kraft took part in a recent NFL Network series of interviews about Super Bowl rings and retold a story about his ring from 2005’s Super Bowl 39. He says he was on a business trip to Russia later that year when he showed the ring to Putin. Kraft says Putin put on the ring and didn’t give it back.

A Putin spokesman said in 2013 that the ring was a gift and the Russian leader would send Kraft a replacement if he wanted. The spokesman says Kraft’s ring is on display at the Kremlin.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s