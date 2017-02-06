Meteor lights up the skies, streaks over several states including Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some people across the Midwest got an eyeful of a brilliant light show early Monday morning.

A meteor streaked across the sky, with people from Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois and other states reporting seeing it.

Dashboard cameras from some police departments caught the meteor on video and shared the footage with the National Weather Service. Video showed a bright green streak in the sky.

The American Meteor Society said it had received more than 190 reports about the phenomenon so far.

Around 2:25 a.m., radio traffic indicated that several Indiana State Police troopers observed the meteor in the Zionsville area.

In Wisconsin, a witness reported that the meteor shook a building in Oshkosh, and police there said they’d received several reports of a loud boom, according to WITI.

In Illinois, the Lisle Police Department also captured video of the event, reported WGN.