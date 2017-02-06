× Marian University to offer transfer assistance for displaced Saint Joseph’s College students

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marian University says it will offer transfer and financial assistance to the students displaced by the closure of Saint Joseph’s College.

The board of trustees at Saint Joseph’s College voted to suspend operations due to financial concerns last Friday. The suspension will take effect starting at the end of the 2017 spring semester.

Marian vows to offer affected students a “seamless transfer process,” including financial assistance that will guarantee current students pay the same out-of-pocket tuition that they are paying currently. The school says it will honor all transfer credits earned with a minimum grade of C-.

Officials say there will be a few exceptions, notably student-athletes and students receiving tuition remission.

“We encourage student-athletes who want to continue competing intercollegiately to contact the Marian University coach of their sport,” Marian University President Daniel J. Elsener said. “St. Joe’s student-athletes are welcome to compete for open spots on the roster. Even if there isn’t an opportunity for them to compete at Marian, we will work to develop financial aid packages that fit each individual financial situation.”

Elsener says a new section has been added to their website, where current and accepted Saint Joseph’s College students can find information about transferring. Marian admissions representatives will also be on the Saint Joseph campus to meet with students Feb. 9.

“There is a long road ahead for our friends at Saint Joseph’s College, and I want to offer prayers and support as they navigate a path forward,” Elsener said. “We will do all that we can to help within our financial, accreditation, and academic limits, and we hope that we will see Saint Joseph’s College emerge from this difficult time as a sustainable and dynamic institution of Catholic higher education.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that Purdue University will also offer assistance to Saint Joseph students.