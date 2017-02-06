Man, 21, dies following arrest in Kokomo

Posted 6:52 pm, February 6, 2017, by , Updated at 06:54PM, February 6, 2017
File image

File image

KOKOMO, Ind.– Kokomo police say a suspect died while going through the book-in process at the jail.

On Feb. 3 just before midnight, Kokomo police officers pulled over a car at Mulberry Street and Leeds Street. There were four people inside.

Nicholas Groleau, Haley Mayhew and Tavaris McGuire were arrested and taken to the Howard County Justice Center. The fourth person was released without charges.

McGuire, 21, was arrested on possession of methamphetamine and dealing methamphetamine charges. During the book-in process, police say he began to show erratic behavior, including clutching his chest.

Officers contacted medics, who transported McGuire to Saint Vincent Hospital. He died a short time later.

The case is being investigated by the Kokomo Police Department Criminal Investigation Section and the Howard County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was conducted on McGuire and the cause of death is pending toxicology reports.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective James Neilson at (765) 456-7363, or the Kokomo Police Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

