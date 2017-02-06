× Legislation aimed to protect Airbnb users fails in Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A bill that would have prohibited cities from banning Airbnb and similar short-term property rental services has failed at the Indiana General Assembly.

The Indiana House voted 49-44 in favor of the House Bill 1133, meaning supporters failed to get the Constitutional majority needed in the 100-member chamber. Five representatives didn’t vote because they had excused absences, including Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis.

Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, filed the failed legislation. The influential member of the Republican caucus also ushered through similar legislation in 2015 for personal car rental services such as Uber and Lyft, according to the IndyStar.

Republicans have a super majority in the House, but they weren’t united behind Lehman’s legislation.

The legislation became an issue in Carmel after city officials sent out a letter to all residents in January, asking citizens to take down their Airbnb listings, citing they were in violation of city zoning ordinances.