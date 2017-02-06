Lady Gaga announces world tour, will perform in Indy on Nov. 5
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Just hours after performing an explosive halftime show at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga announced a world tour that will include a stop in Indianapolis.
The global superstar’s Joanna World Tour starts on Aug. 1 in Vancouver and begins its European leg Sept. 22 in Barcelona. She’ll perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sunday, Nov. 5. Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m.
The Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated performer is certainly one of a kind, selling 30 million albums globally and 150 million singles. She is a force on social media, with 61 million likes on Facebook, more than 65.1 million followers on Twitter and more than 21.3 million followers on Instagram. Her fifth studio album, Joanne, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her fourth consecutive No. 1 album.
For more information about the tour, visit Lady Gaga’s website and livenation.com.
Here’s a look at the complete tour schedule:
|Date:
|City:
|Venue:
|On sale:
|1-Aug-17
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|Mon. Feb. 13
|3-Aug-17
|Edmonton, AB
|Rogers Place
|Mon. Feb. 13
|5-Aug-17
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Mon. Feb. 13
|8-Aug-17
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|Mon. Feb. 13
|11-Aug-17
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|Mon. Feb. 13
|13-Aug-17
|San Francisco, CA
|AT&T Park (Stadium)
|Mon. Feb. 13
|15-Aug-17
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Mon. Feb. 13
|19-Aug-17
|Omaha, NB
|CenturyLink Center
|Mon. Feb. 13
|21-Aug-17
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Mon. Feb. 13
|23-Aug-17
|Cleveland, OH
|Quicken Loans Arena
|Mon. Feb. 13
|25-Aug-17
|Chicago, IL
|Wrigley Field (Stadium)
|Mon. Feb. 13
|28-Aug-17
|New York City, NY
|Citi Field (Stadium)
|Mon. Feb. 13
|1-Sep-17
|Boston, MA
|Fenway Park (Stadium)
|Mon. Feb. 13
|4-Sep-17
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Mon. Feb. 13
|6-Sep-17
|Toronto, ON
|Air Canada Centre
|Mon. Feb. 13
|10-Sep-17
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Mon. Feb. 13
|15-Sep-17
|Rio De Janeiro, BR
|Rock In Rio Festival
|Thu. Apr. 6
|22-Sep-17
|Barcelona, ES
|Palau Sant Jordi
|Fri. Feb. 10
|24-Sep-17
|Zurich, CH
|Hallenstadion
|Fri. Feb. 10
|26-Sep-17
|Milan, IT
|Mediolanum Forum
|Fri. Feb. 10
|29-Sep-17
|Hamburg, DE
|Barclaycard Arena
|Fri. Feb. 10
|1-Oct-17
|Antwerp, BE
|Sportpaleis
|Mon. Feb. 13
|3-Oct-17
|Amsterdam, NL
|Ziggo Dome
|Mon. Feb. 13
|6-Oct-17
|Paris, FR
|AccorHotels Arena
|Fri. Feb. 10
|9-Oct-17
|London, UK
|O2 Arena
|Fri. Feb. 10
|15-Oct-17
|Birmingham, UK
|Barclaycard Arena
|Fri. Feb. 10
|17-Oct-17
|Manchester, UK
|Manchester Arena
|Fri. Feb. 10
|21-Oct-17
|Copenhagen, DK
|Royal Arena
|Mon. Feb. 13
|23-Oct-17
|Stockholm, SE
|Ericsson Globe
|Mon. Feb. 13
|26-Oct-17
|Berlin, DE
|Mercedes-Benz Arena
|Fri. Feb. 10
|28-Oct-17
|Koln, DE
|Lanxess Arena
|Fri. Feb. 10
|5-Nov-17
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Mon. Feb. 20
|7-Nov-17
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Mon. Feb. 20
|10-Nov-17
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun
|Mon. Feb. 20
|13-Nov-17
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|Mon. Feb. 20
|15-Nov-17
|Kansas City, KS
|Sprint Center
|Mon. Feb. 20
|16-Nov-17
|St. Louis, MO
|Scottrade Center
|Mon. Feb. 20
|19-Nov-17
|Washington, DC
|Verizon Center
|Mon. Feb. 20
|20-Nov-17
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Mon. Feb. 20
|28-Nov-17
|Atlanta, GA
|Philips Arena
|Mon. Feb. 20
|30-Nov-17
|Miami, FL
|American Airlines Arena
|Mon. Feb. 20
|1-Dec-17
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Mon. Feb. 20
|3-Dec-17
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Mon. Feb. 20
|5-Dec-17
|Austin, TX
|Frank Erwin Center
|Mon. Feb. 20
|8-Dec-17
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Mon. Feb. 20
|9-Dec-17
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|Mon. Feb. 20
|12-Dec-17
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Mon. Feb. 20
|14-Dec-17
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Mon. Feb. 20