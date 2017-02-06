× Lady Gaga announces world tour, will perform in Indy on Nov. 5

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Just hours after performing an explosive halftime show at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga announced a world tour that will include a stop in Indianapolis.

The global superstar’s Joanna World Tour starts on Aug. 1 in Vancouver and begins its European leg Sept. 22 in Barcelona. She’ll perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sunday, Nov. 5. Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m.

The Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated performer is certainly one of a kind, selling 30 million albums globally and 150 million singles. She is a force on social media, with 61 million likes on Facebook, more than 65.1 million followers on Twitter and more than 21.3 million followers on Instagram. Her fifth studio album, Joanne, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her fourth consecutive No. 1 album.

For more information about the tour, visit Lady Gaga’s website and livenation.com.

Here’s a look at the complete tour schedule: