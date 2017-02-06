Lady Gaga announces world tour, will perform in Indy on Nov. 5

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Just hours after performing an explosive halftime show at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga announced a world tour that will include a stop in Indianapolis.

The global superstar’s Joanna World Tour starts on Aug. 1 in Vancouver and begins its European leg Sept. 22 in Barcelona. She’ll perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sunday, Nov. 5. Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m.

The Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated performer is certainly one of a kind, selling 30 million albums globally and 150 million singles. She is a force on social media, with 61 million likes on Facebook, more than 65.1 million followers on Twitter and more than 21.3 million followers on Instagram. Her fifth studio album, Joanne, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her fourth consecutive No. 1 album.

For more information about the tour, visit Lady Gaga’s website and livenation.com.

Here’s a look at the complete tour schedule:

Date: City: Venue: On sale:
1-Aug-17 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Mon. Feb. 13
3-Aug-17 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place Mon. Feb. 13
5-Aug-17 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Mon. Feb. 13
8-Aug-17 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Mon. Feb. 13
11-Aug-17 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Mon. Feb. 13
13-Aug-17 San Francisco, CA AT&T Park (Stadium) Mon. Feb. 13
15-Aug-17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Mon. Feb. 13
19-Aug-17 Omaha, NB CenturyLink Center Mon. Feb. 13
21-Aug-17 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Mon. Feb. 13
23-Aug-17 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena Mon. Feb. 13
25-Aug-17 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field (Stadium) Mon. Feb. 13
28-Aug-17 New York City, NY Citi Field (Stadium) Mon. Feb. 13
1-Sep-17 Boston, MA Fenway Park (Stadium) Mon. Feb. 13
4-Sep-17 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Mon. Feb. 13
6-Sep-17 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Mon. Feb. 13
10-Sep-17 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Mon. Feb. 13
15-Sep-17 Rio De Janeiro, BR Rock In Rio Festival Thu. Apr. 6
22-Sep-17 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi Fri. Feb. 10
24-Sep-17 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion Fri. Feb. 10
26-Sep-17 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum Fri. Feb. 10
29-Sep-17 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena Fri. Feb. 10
1-Oct-17 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Mon. Feb. 13
3-Oct-17 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome Mon. Feb. 13
6-Oct-17 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena Fri. Feb. 10
9-Oct-17 London, UK O2 Arena Fri. Feb. 10
15-Oct-17 Birmingham, UK Barclaycard Arena Fri. Feb. 10
17-Oct-17 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena Fri. Feb. 10
21-Oct-17 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena Mon. Feb. 13
23-Oct-17 Stockholm, SE Ericsson Globe Mon. Feb. 13
26-Oct-17 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena Fri. Feb. 10
28-Oct-17 Koln, DE Lanxess Arena Fri. Feb. 10
5-Nov-17 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse Mon. Feb. 20
7-Nov-17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Mon. Feb. 20
10-Nov-17 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Mon. Feb. 20
13-Nov-17 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Mon. Feb. 20
15-Nov-17 Kansas City, KS Sprint Center Mon. Feb. 20
16-Nov-17 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center Mon. Feb. 20
19-Nov-17 Washington, DC Verizon Center Mon. Feb. 20
20-Nov-17 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Mon. Feb. 20
28-Nov-17 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena Mon. Feb. 20
30-Nov-17 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena Mon. Feb. 20
1-Dec-17 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Mon. Feb. 20
3-Dec-17 Houston, TX Toyota Center Mon. Feb. 20
5-Dec-17 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center Mon. Feb. 20
8-Dec-17 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Mon. Feb. 20
9-Dec-17 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena Mon. Feb. 20
12-Dec-17 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Mon. Feb. 20
14-Dec-17 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Mon. Feb. 20