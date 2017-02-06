× Indianapolis man with lengthy, violent criminal history sentenced to more than 8 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis man will spend more than eight years in jail after being convicted by a jury last fall.

Ruben Mancillas, 50, was found guilty of illegally possessing ammunition stemming from his arrest for firing a handgun into the air in his east side neighborhood in the middle of the afternoon.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge William T. Lawrence sentenced him to 100 months in federal prison. After his sentence is complete, he must serve three years of supervised release.

“Guns and ammunition in the hands of convicted felons, particularly those with long criminal histories, leadwes to much of the violence in Indianapolis,” said United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler. “These individuals are on notice: we will catch you, take you to trial, convict you and you will go to federal prison.”

The U.S Department of Justice says the incident occurred in August 2015 on the east side. Neighbors witnessed Mancillas in a heated argument with his girlfriend. Police were called after he fired a handgun several times into the air in a densely-populated neighborhood.

Mancillas fled the scene when he heard sirens, but was quickly taken into custody by officers. Dozens of rounds of ammunition were found at the scene.

In September 2015, Mancillas went to federal court. He was convicted on all charges.

Mancillas was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison in part due to his lengthy and violent criminal history.

He fired the gun into the air just six weeks after being discharged from parole. Prior to that incident, had been convicted roughly 15 other times for a variety of felonies and misdemeanors.

In all, over the past 35 years, Mancillas has been convicted roughly 20 times and arrested on over a dozen other occasions. Minkler said this record “demonstrated that Mancillas is an increasingly dangerous individual who has a complete disregard for the law, so he was sentenced accordingly.”