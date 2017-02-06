× Indiana House Democrats push for road funding plan without tax increase

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana House Democrats are pushing a road funding plan that they say won’t raise taxes on average motorists.

GOP leaders in the House have proposed a 10-cent increase to the state’s 18-cents per gallon gasoline tax, as well as additional registration fees. Democrats say their alternative demonstrates there are other ways to pay for improvements.

Under the plan shared Monday, House Democrats would freeze corporate and high-income tax cuts, put revenue from the existing sales tax on gasoline toward infrastructure and allow a trust fund to be used for local road loans. It also projects collecting $300 million annually in reversions through agencies cutting waste, fraud and abuse.

House Democratic leader Scott Pelath says he expects the proposal to be discussed in the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday.