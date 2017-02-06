× IMPD says police are not the only solution to recent spike in teen violence

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Police are frustrated with the growing number of teens involved in violent conflicts in recent weeks.

“This is not a policing issue. We are not going to arrest our way out of the issue,” said Sgt. Kendale Adams.

Just this past weekend, officers arrested a 17-year-old after a disturbance outside an Indianapolis night club. Inside the teens car officers found cocaine, marijuana, and a hand gun. Police tell us it is fortunate that they were tipped off and got there before things escalated.

“The belief is that several of those individuals had the police not been there potentially could have gotten ahold of guns,” said Sgt. Adams.

The arrest comes just days after two teens were shot and two more were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting. It is a growing trend and police say community members are coming forward, offering tips about teens that could be causing trouble.

“We are concerned by the number of incidents that we have seen involving juveniles,” said Sgt. Adams.

IMPD still needs help and are asking people to stay vigilant and help stop teen violence before it happens.

“The reality is that we live in a much more violent society and we as a community have to come to address these issues,” said Sgt. Adams.