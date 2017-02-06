× Police: Double shooting on south side stemmed from attempted home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say two people were injured Monday in a shooting on the city’s south side.

Officers were called to the scene on East Hanna Avenue, just east of South Meridian Street, just before 5 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) confirmed two people were shot. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a home invasion. A resident of the home and the alleged intruder were both injured.

“This was an attempted home invasion robbery where the resident and suspects exchanged gunfire. One of the residents was shot and one of the suspects we believe was shot,” said IMPD officer James Gillespie. “There were at least two suspects.”

This story is developing.