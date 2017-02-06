Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri honored at Indiana General Assembly with Sagamore of the Wabash
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri received the Sagamore of the Wabash at the Indiana General Assembly on Monday morning.
Governor Eric Holcomb presented Vinatieri with the award, and he received a standing ovation.
The award comes just a few days after he set the world record for most field goals kicked in a minute with 28 field goals.
“It was an honor to present Adam Vinatieri with the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana’s highest honor, for his outstanding work on and off the field. Adam understands and embodies what it means to be a Hoosier. He is truly deserving of the highest honor in the state,” Holcomb said.