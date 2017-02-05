× Winterfest organizers plan to make it up to attendees for long wait time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Brewers of Indiana Guild plan to make it up to Winterfest attendees who had waited “excessively long on a very cold February afternoon” to get in Saturday.

Organizers of the large beer festival said in a Facebook post that they had issues with their ticket scanning system, which caused many to wait in long lines and miss valuable sampling time at the festival that hosted 101 Indiana breweries.

Festival organizers did extend serving times by 15 minutes, but they say they plan to do more to address the “horrible experience” had by many.

They say they’ll review the time stamp data for all tickets, as well tickets that did not get scanned, and determine which ticket purchasers were impacted by the delay.

“At that time we will be reaching out to each of you with a course of action to make up for your unsatisfactory experience,” said the guild.