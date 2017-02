Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SELMA, Ind. – The 1975 class of Wapahani High School has reunited for a special cause.

Eleven members of the class are heading to Guatemala for a medical mission trip.

The trip was inspired by one of their former classmates that’s been out of the U.S. since he graduated from the Selma school. He's been doing medical mission work in several different countries.

When the man missed the last reunion, people asked why he wasn’t there. That’s when the idea to get involved started to come together.