Spring-like temperatures and spring-like thunderstorms

Temperatures in central Indiana will be going up over the next 36-42 hours. It started Sunday as temperatures climbed 15° from Saturday – high of 49° in Indianapolis.

Clouds will be on the increase Monday. Before the clouds thicken, temperatures should be able to get up to 50°.

Temperatures will continue to climb through at least the first half of Tuesday. Temperatures should reach the upper 50°s and lower 60°s before a cold front passes through the state.

TRACKING EARLY WEEK STORMS

Tonight we are watching energy in the upper-levels of the atmosphere off the coast of California. All data suggests this “wave” will continue to move east across the country, arriving in the Midwest late Monday night/Tuesday morning.

A warm front is expected to move southwest to northeast through the state Monday afternoon. Clouds will thicken ahead of the warm front. Along and behind the front scattered showers will develop late afternoon.

Chances for rain will continue through the overnight hours. Once the front passes, warm, humid air will move in to the state. This will aid the development of a few thunderstorms overnight Monday in to Tuesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has included portions of central Indiana in a “Slight Risk” for severe thunderstorms in their Day 3 Severe Weather Outlook, which covers 7am Tuesday through 7am Wednesday.

There is still some uncertainty whether or not we will see severe thunderstorms. The main threat from stronger thunderstorms will be strong damaging winds and hail.

Once the cold front passes Tuesday PM, temperatures will start to fall. We should be in the mid-30°s by late Wednesday afternoon.

All indications point to another warm-up next weekend as temperatures return to the 50°s.

If you’re a snow lover the seven day forecast isn’t looking good for significant snow anytime in the next seven to ten days.