Police pursuit ends in crash
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a chase led to a crash Sunday morning.
Gary Woodruff with Lawrence Police tells FOX59 it all started with a stolen car spotted by a Lawrence officer near Pendleton Pike and I-465. A pursuit ensued when the driver refused to stop for officers.
The pursuit ended with a crash near 10th and Post Road, involving multiple vehicles.
Several agencies, including IMPD and ISP, assisted in the pursuit.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.