Police pursuit ends in crash

Posted 11:46 am, February 5, 2017, by
File photo.

File photo.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a chase led to a crash Sunday morning.

Gary Woodruff with Lawrence Police tells FOX59 it all started with a stolen car spotted by a Lawrence officer near Pendleton Pike and I-465. A pursuit ensued when the driver refused to stop for officers.

The pursuit ended with a crash near 10th and Post Road, involving multiple vehicles.

Several agencies, including IMPD and ISP, assisted in the pursuit.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

