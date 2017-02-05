× Muncie police investigate fatal overnight shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man is dead and police are investigating after an overnight shooting.

The body of 39-year-old Joseph Johnson was found in the street next to his car on the 1500 block of South Pershing Drive around 4:15 a.m. Sunday. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Johnson had a firearm, which was recovered from the scene. Gunfire was exchanged between Johnson and the suspect, who is believed to have used an automatic weapon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.