Indianapolis high school student arrested for bringing gun to school

Posted 5:44 pm, February 5, 2017, by
Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Photo courtesy of Google Maps

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis high school student is facing multiple charges for bringing a gun to school.

The public information director for IPS tells CBS4 the Arsenal Technical High School student was arrested by a school officer on Friday.

She says all parents were quickly notified of the incident via email, texts and robo-calls.

Police records show the 16-year-old student is facing two gun possession charges.

There’s no word yet whether he’ll be charged as a juvenile or as an adult.

