× IMPD investigating after man is critically injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 31-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Forest Manor Ave. shortly before 1:41 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to IU Health – Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators were still on the scene at 4 p.m., collecting evidence and talking to witnesses. They have not released any suspect information or the name of the victim at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 262-TIPS (8477), (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.CrimeTips.org.