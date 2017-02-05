Cicero Fire Department invetigating after fire damages large abandoned building

CICERO, Ind. – The Cicero Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a large abandoned building Sunday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of State Road 19 and Brinton Street.

Fire officials say part of a nearby apartment building had to be evacuated due to smoke, but no one was injured in the incident.

Authorities say they were afraid an incident like this was going to happen, because the building has been empty for quite some time.

Crews are working to clean up damage and determine a cause of the blaze.

Video of fire in #cicero Indiana from my daughter. Wow. pic.twitter.com/yNEqAqdyp0 — Matt G 🐔 (@Mattygizme) February 5, 2017

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.