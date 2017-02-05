× 10 sent to hospital after police pursuit ends with multi-vehicle crash on east side

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a chase led to a crash Sunday morning.

Gary Woodruff with Lawrence Police tells CBS4 it all started with a stolen car spotted by a Lawrence officer near Pendleton Pike and I-465. A pursuit ensued when the driver refused to stop for officers.

The pursuit ended with a crash near 10th and Post Road, involving five vehicles. Ten people, including the suspect, were taken to area hospitals. All but the suspect and one other driver were released. The driver is in critical condition, and the other victim is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Several agencies, including IMPD and ISP, assisted in the pursuit.