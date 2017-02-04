Richmond police help Indiana man propose to ‘woman of his dreams’ during traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Ind. – Officers with the Richmond Police Department helped an Indiana man pull off a spectacular proposal Saturday morning.

The groom-to-be, Matt Glover, told his girlfriend, Savannah Rueda, that they were going out to eat, but they ended up being pulled over for speeding while on their way.

One of the officers involved in the traffic stop used his phone to record the proposal from start to finish.

After asking for Glover’s documentation, the officer returns to his cruiser, where he can be heard saying “he is a nervous wreck.”

The policeman heads back to Glover’s vehicle, where he asks him if he’s ever reported his vehicle stolen, because it came up stolen when he ran the information. The officer then asks the couple to step out of the vehicle. That’s when Glover pops the big question.

“Oh my gosh,” said bride-to-be Savannah Rueda before accepting the proposal.

Glover told CBS4 that he has family members in the police department. And they contacted their superiors to make the special moment possible.

He took to Facebook to express his thanks.

“From the bottom of my heart, I would like to say thank you to the Richmond Police Department, family, and friends who made this possible! SHE SAID YES!!!!” said Glover. “She was really surprised and I got the woman of my dreams!”