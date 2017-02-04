× Purdue offers to help students struggling after Saint Joseph’s College suspends classes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue University President Mitch Daniels has offered to provide academic assistance to Saint Joseph’s College students after the school announced it would suspend all classes at the end of the 2017 spring semester.

In a letter to the president and provost of the struggling school, Daniels said Purdue would offer “concierge-level service” to any student in good standing who wishes to apply to transfer.

Daniels said he thinks this would best be achieved by sending a team of Purdue admission, financial aid and academic advisor staff members to the Rensselaer campus for a day to meet individually with students prior to their application.

“This would enable our team to help students select a best-fit Purdue program of study for the most effective and efficient degree completion,” said Daniels.

Daniels went on to say his staff would provide flexibility for both admission requirements and transfer credits toward a degree. He also said he would waive the school’s $60 application fee for the affected students.

As for housing, Daniels said he cannot guarantee anything on campus for fall 2017, but they do have a program to help transfer students secure off-campus housing.

“Our thoughts are with the entire Saint Joseph’s College community during this challenging time,” said Daniels.