Police: Suspects use toy handgun to rob Subway restaurant in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Two people were arrested Friday after police say they used a toy handgun to rob a Subway in Bloomington.

Police believe 38-year-old Gavin Combs and 23-year-old Shanelle Keo worked together to rob the restaurant in the 1800 block of N. Kinser Pike at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say surveillance footage showed Combs pointing a handgun at employees and taking money from a register.

Detectives located the suspects’ getaway vehicle Friday and Keo was taken into custody. Police say she admitted to being the getaway driver and provided detectives with information regarding the crime.

Officers were later able to locate an address for Combs and he was subsequently arrested at a traffic stop. Police say he admitted to committing the robbery.

Evidence from the robbery, along with the handgun, which was a toy spray painted black, was recovered from Combs’ home.

Gavin Combs and Shanelle Keo were both arrested for robbery, a Level 3 Felony.